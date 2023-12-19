Christmas in Chicago: Volunteers deliver food, toys through Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

Volunteers are working around the clock this Tuesday to spread holiday cheer to many families in need in the Chicago area.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program partners with donors to provide toys, warm clothing, personal items and a holiday meal for local families. Now, volunteers are delivering those donations to families in need just ahead of Christmas.

One volunteer, Suany Rivera, enjoys the interaction.

"It is an honor to be able to serve others, to be able to help others. Some people can’t afford Christmas, so it’s nice to help families, to give them food and spread a little joy," said Rivera.

Families are very grateful for the donations ahead of Christmas and say that knowing someone cares for them brings them joy.

For Candace Cole, she says this donation makes the holidays less stressful.

"I’m a single parent and I want for my kids to have things for Christmas and it’s just a blessing to know there are things like this for single parents. I’m very grateful," she said.

Major Nivia Paredes is an officer at the Salvation Army and said her center is providing donations for 500 children and their parents,

"Especially at this time, it’s very hard for parents. Some people don’t have a job. We provide hope," said Paredes.

Toys and food are being distributed at 15 Salvation Army centers around Chicago, so that thousands of children can have a joyful Christmas.