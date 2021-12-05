Christmas tree set on fire, volunteers robbed while decorating homes in Chicago

article

Four volunteers were robbed while putting up Christmas decorations in Chicago, and a tree that had been decorated by the group was set on fire.

The volunteers were with "My Block, My Hood, My City" and the tree had just been lit up in a festive ceremony on Saturday night.

The women told investigators they were decorating a fence on Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville when a group of people got out of a white SUV and took their wallets and purses, then took off.

The Christmas tree installed at Washington Park by "My Block, My Hood, My City" was set on fire overnight. This is the second year in a row the group's tree has been set on fire.

"My Block, My Hood, My City" said in a statement: "It’s unfortunate that an event that was supposed to bring the community together resulted in the burning of a beautiful tree. While it is a setback it’s not going to stop us from beautifying the community through the holiday season. I want to thank our volunteers for coming out. We we’re still able to decorate over 200 homes along King Drive."

The group plans to have volunteers decorating more homes next weekend.

Advertisement





