Spreading holiday cheer around Chicago area with good deeds and giveaways

Chicago’s "Christmas Ship" returned to Navy Pier Saturday with 1,200 trees on board. The trees came from Northern Michigan and will be delivered locally through Ada McKinley Community Services.

"I feel good," said Alfred Allen. "I'm helping people in need. Always good to help people in general."

Outside the iconic 5th city Community Center in East Garfield Park, 12-year-old AJ distributed trees to those in need. The group "Helping Hands" kicked off their holiday service efforts. Jay Bellinger, founder of Helping Hands, said they had a coat drive event coming up as well.

Another event held on the city’s South Side on Saturday was sponsored by the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with "My Block, My Hood, My City." Three hundred people decorated Washington Park, adding ribbons, garland and so much more. Some volunteers went door to door.

"Families were so thankful. They were so happy about it," said volunteer Maddy Pahssen.

The culmination of the event was the lighting of a massive tree at 55th & King Drive.

"I just wanna share my love and the warmth with my family on Christmas," said Erinn Machelle Hayes. "I look forward to it."

