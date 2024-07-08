1 dead, 4 injured after Chicago man crashes into another vehicle while driving under the influence: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing his vehicle into oncoming traffic in Cicero last week, leaving one person dead.

Raul Pedroza, 31, faces one count of reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

At about 12:51 a.m. on July 5, Cicero police officers responded to a fatal crash in the 5200 block of 16th Street.

While investigating, police determined that a gray Toyota, allegedly driven by Pedroza, was traveling eastbound on 16th Street at a high rate of speed when it lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

The Toyota then struck a gray Mazda head-on, causing the Toyota to roll over. Both Pedroza and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 30-year-old Fernando Calderon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calderon's three passengers were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force (WESTAF) Major Crash Unit determined that Pedroza was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at over twice the legal limit.

Pedroza was taken into custody without incident. He is still hospitalized for his injuries and awaiting a detention hearing.