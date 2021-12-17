Cicero firefighter suffers 1st degree burns, falls through floor to basement while battling flames

A Cicero firefighter suffered first degree burns to his back and chest, and second degree burns to his neck while fighting flames early Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire began to burn in a basement around 5:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of West 30th Place.

While entering, the firefighter fell through the first floor of the home to the basement.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital and also suffered burns to his face and wrists. He is said to be talking.

Cicero fire officials worked to extinguish the flames, which burned through the house from the basement up the walls, to the attic.

