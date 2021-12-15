Cicero apartment building fire leaves dozens homeless just before Christmas

With a little more than a week out until Christmas, 30 people are now suddenly homeless.

A fire severely damaged their apartment homes in Cicero early Wednesday morning.

The fire chief in Cicero says it is a miracle that there were no injuries or fatalities because of how quickly the fire spread and the rush to get residents to safety.

Taking a look from the outside, the building appears normal but inside it’s a different story. Fire crews worked for hours extinguishing the overnight blaze along 51st Court.

Cicero’s fire chief says flames spread through the walls and ceilings. Three apartments were destroyed and more than 20 others sustained significant damage.

At least 30 residents are now displaced.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

FOX 32 is told about 25 of the residents right now are seeking shelter at the Cicero Stadium through the help of the American Red Cross.

Advertisement

We spoke to a few families who said they are just grateful to be alive.