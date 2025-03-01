Cicero man caused fire, explosion that left 11 families displaced, police say

The Brief Authorities identified 31-year-old Anthony Avila-Puebla as the suspect in the February explosion in Cicero, which displaced 11 families; he was killed in the blast. Investigators determined Avila-Puebla caused the explosion after surveillance video showed him bringing multiple jugs of flammable liquid into the building before the blast occurred. Eleven apartment units were impacted, with families receiving temporary housing, while neighboring buildings suffered fire and explosion damage.



Authorities have named a suspect who reportedly caused the February apartment fire and explosion in Cicero that displaced 11 families.

The suspect, 31-year-old Anthony Avila-Puebla, was killed in the blast, according to Cicero police.

Pictured is 31-year-old Anthony Avila-Puebla. (Cicero PD)

Suspect ID'd in Cicero Explosion

What we know:

The incident occurred at 4:52 p.m., Feb. 15, in the 2200 block of South Central Avenue.

Investigators determined Avila-Puebla had a relationship with a family member who lived at the home. While the family member was at a wedding, surveillance video captured Avila-Puebla parking his car a half-block away, removing a 5-gallon jug, and entering the building.

Authorities said he was later seen leaving the home with the now-empty jug before returning to his vehicle.

Detectives found that he made two more trips, removing multiple jugs from his car and taking them inside.

Shortly after, the explosion occurred, and Avila-Puebla did not leave the home.

On Feb. 16, Avila-Puebla’s remains were found in the debris, according to Cicero police.

Investigators determined the jugs contained a flammable liquid and that Avila-Puebla was responsible for the blast, officials said.

Who Was Impacted :

A neighboring building was damaged by the fire, and a third building sustained minor damage from the explosion.

Eleven units were affected, and the Town of Cicero and aid agencies, including the Red Cross, assisted the displaced families.

Some units had broken doors and windows that required repairs before residents could return. All families were provided with temporary housing, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The motive of the explosion remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

