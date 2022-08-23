Cicero men charged in violent armed robbery of pair whose car broke down on I-290

article

Two Cicero men are facing charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a teen and a man whose vehicle had broken down Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

A 15-year-old and a 21-year-old man told Illinois State Police they were victims of an attack and robbery around 8:27 a.m. when their car broke down on I-290 near Homan Avenue.

Two men approached them and hit them with a bat and a hammer before stealing their cellphones and fleeing the scene, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

State troopers were able to locate the suspects' vehicle a short time later and took Julian Noriega, 30, and Jose A. Lopez, 38, into custody.

Noriega and Lopez were each charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery. They are due in bond court Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.