Cicero residents call for investments in flood prevention

Last week, heavy rainfall caused devastating flooding in west suburban Cicero and the surrounding area.

Residents rallied together Tuesday to say the town has not done enough to provide relief. They are calling for increased investments in flood prevention.

Community members held a news conference to give their demands.

"We're here demanding from our government officials a long-time solution to prevent future flooding. FEMA assistance is good but not enough. We need better green infrastructure. We need updated sewer systems, more green space and much more," one resident said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

FOX 32 has reached out to the Cicero Board of Trustees for a response.

Meanwhile, Cook County has issued a disaster proclamation for the July 2nd storms and flash flooding. This makes more resources available to those impacted.