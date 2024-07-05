Mayor Johnson MIA during violent start to Fourth of July weekend

Eleven people have been reportedly killed and 55 shot in Chicago as of Friday morning, already coming close to matching last year’s violence numbers for the entire Fourth of July weekend.

So, where is Mayor Brandon Johnson? He has no public appearances or news conferences scheduled to address the violent start to the weekend, nor were there any prior to the weekend to communicate a safety plan to the public.

Sources tell Fox 32 Chicago that Johnson has been out of town this week, and is planning to return Friday evening.

Mayor Johnson did release a statement saying he was "devastated" by the holiday violence.

"We are devastated by the recent violence that has left our city in a state of grief and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities impacted by these recent events," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. "The City of Chicago is committed to taking every necessary step to work toward a safer city and to support our communities during these challenging times."

In response to the uptick in violence, the city will implement the following measures, according to the mayor:

Chicago Police Department (CPD): CPD will utilize officers whose days off for this weekend were previously canceled to maximize presence and ensure prompt incident response.

Operation Wake Up: A community rally at 71st Place & Woodlawn Ave Friday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. to promote bonding, support, and healing.

Emergency Services Assistance Center (ESAC): Activated on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fosco Park (1312 S. Racine Ave.) to provide emergency support services to community residents.

On the city's West Side, 28th Ward Alderman Jason Ervin is taking matters into his own hands after a mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood left 8 people injured.

Ervin said police are searching for two suspects and he said he’s communicated with the local police district commander to beef up public safety on the West Side.



"We’re working with the Area Three commander to bring additional patrols into the area," Ervin said. "We’ll also have gates checkpoints."



CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling also does not have any public appearances scheduled. Messages to a mayoral spokesperson were not returned.