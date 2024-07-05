32 shot, 3 fatally, since midnight across Chicago

Since midnight, three people have been killed and 29 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Two mass shootings that took place in Austin and Little Italy resulted in nearly half of the victims.

The first mass shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. when two people got into a shootout in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street. Officers found five women and three men, ranging from 18 to 74 years old, who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Little Italy shooting victims

A 74-year-old woman was shot in the leg

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg

A 18-year-old woman was grazed on the head

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg

A 36-year-old man was shot once in the groin

Two women, 18 and 19, were grazed by gunfire and refused treatment

All the victims were listed in either fair or good condition, police said.

Roughly an hour and a half later, another shootout between two people in the 100 block of South Menard Avenue led to the hospitalization of a boy, two women and three men, police said.

Austin shooting victims

An 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the leg

A 20-year-old woman was shot once in the back

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg

A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm

Around 7 a.m., police found a man and woman who had been shot to death in the 3400 block of East 87th Street.

Since midnight, 16 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago neighborhoods.

Around 1 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 9500 block of South University Avenue in Burnside.

Around 1:40 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale. She was listed in critical condition.

Five minutes later, a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were shot while they were outside in the 100 block of North Mason in Austin. The older man was critically wounded.

Around 2 a.m., a man in his 30s was shot while parked at a gas station in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in Austin.

At the same time, a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg while sitting in his car in the 5800 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood.

Around 2:10 a.m., a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue in Little Italy.

Around 2:12, a 32-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle in the 500 block of West Oak Street on the Near North Side.

Around 2:15 a.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot while they were outside in the 10000 block of South Troop Street in Longwood Manor.

Roughly 10 minutes later, a 49-year-old was shot in the chest in the 12300 block of South Normal Avenue in West Pullman.

Around 2:35 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while taking out the trash in the 200 block of West 112th Street in Roseland.

Around 2:42 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip while he was in an alley in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen Street in Gresham.

Minutes later, three men, 38, 46 and 51, were shot in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue in West Garfield Park.