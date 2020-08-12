City to limit Loop access until next week

The city has already enacted two back-to-back nights of limited downtown access, but Wednesday’s announcement by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications extends the restrictions for the longest timeframe yet.

Residents and workers seeking to enter downtown are required to pass through “access points” where they will be required to “show identification or proof that they live in the area and/or work in the area,” OEMC said in a statement.

The city says the restrictions are not a curfew, marking a distinction between the blanket restrictions the city imposed after rioting and looting in late May that the ACLU blasted as “broad and vague” and infringing First Amendment rights.

The nightly restrictions include: