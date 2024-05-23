Expand / Collapse search

City Winery stabbing: Bellwood man charged with murder in death of co-worker

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 23, 2024 8:56pm CDT
A stabbing at a popular restaurant in the West Loop neighborhood left one man dead and another in custody, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO - A Bellwood man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at the City Winery in the West Loop on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., police said a 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a knife by 41-year-old Clarence Johnson. Both of the men were reportedly winery employees. Further details on what led to the stabbing haven't been released.

The victim was stabbed in his back and chest several times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Johnson was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the stabbing, police said. Along with first-degree murder, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Clarence Johnson | CPD

Johnson is due in court on Friday. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.