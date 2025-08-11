Clarendon Hills team to play in Little League World Series, watch party planned

The Brief A team from Clarendon Hills has advanced to the Little League World Series. The team will play its first game on Wednesday afternoon. The Village of Clarendon Hills is hosting a watch party in its downtown to cheer on the boys.



A suburban team is headed to the Little League World Series.

The Village of Clarendon Hills will host a watch party for the team’s next game on Wednesday afternoon.

The Clarendon Hills LL team is heading to the Little League World Series. (Little League World Series)

What we know:

The Clarendon Hills team is representing the Great Lakes region and will take on Summerlin South, which represents the Mountain region, at 2 p.m. Central time.

The village will host a watch party in the downtown area at Prospect and Park avenues starting at 1 p.m. with a jumbotron screen.

"Bring your chairs, wear team colors, and let’s make downtown roar with CH pride," the village wrote on its Facebook page.

The game will be played in South Williamsport in Pennsylvania.

Clarendon Hills LL earned its spot in the Little League World Series with a 9-4 win over Westside LL in the regional final.

For more information about the tournament and the Clarendon Hills team, visit littleleague.org.