Cleanup begins after overnight storms down trees in Zion

Thunderstorms roared through the northern suburbs overnight producing high winds, lightning and heavy rain.

In north suburban Zion on 27th Street, a large tree split apart and landed on the street between Shiloh Park Elementary and Zion Middle School.

Zion public works crews used chainsaws, wood chippers and bulldozers to cut the tree into small pieces and remove the debris. They moved quickly through the suburb, clearing tree limbs and branches from roads.

A tall willow tree crashed between two houses in Waukegan. The homeowner says she was afraid the old tree might break but she slept through the storm.

And a tree fell across Old Barrington Rd. in Lake County, blocking traffic.

Com Ed reports there were 430 power outages, affecting 41,000 customers.

