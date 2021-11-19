Clemente High School students fight officers, throw items from upper-floor windows

article

At least one person was arrested Friday afternoon after students began fighting with Chicago police officers at Clemente High School in Ukrainian Village.

A police officer called for backup shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the campus at 1147 N. Western Ave., according to police radio traffic.

Paramedics were also called to the school but hadn’t taken anyone to hospitals yet, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. A few police officers said they were injured, and one student had a panic attack, Langford said.

One officer radioed that he arrested a student for battery to an officer. Officers also radioed that students were throwing items from the upper-floor windows.

The fighting began shortly after a jury in Wisconsin acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two people and the wounding of another last year in Kenosha, but it was unclear if there was a connection.

Chicago police did not immediately release information.