Clerk pepper sprayed during robbery of smoke shop in Lakeview
CHICAGO - A male store clerk was pepper sprayed during a robbery of a smoke shop Tuesday in Lakeview on the North Side.
Four Black males entered the store about 8:49 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Halsted and began attacking the store clerk, Chicago police said. The clerk was pepper sprayed during the attack.
The suspects took a cash drawer with an unknown amount of currency before they fled the store on foot, police said.
The 46-year-old store clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.