Closed CPS school to be developed into apartments

The Chicago City Council has approved a proposal to redevelop a former elementary school into apartments.

This is part of a nearly $27 million project in Englewood called "The Regenerator."

Developers say the goal is to breathe new life into the Racine Avenue corridor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In addition to affordable housing, the redevelopment will include a community center and health clinic.

Woods Elementary was closed by Chicago Public Schools in 2013.