Closing arguments begin in Ed Burke trial

Closing arguments for the trial against former Chicago alderman Ed Burke will begin Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Solis, who was one of the key witnesses in the case, ended his testimony Tuesday, and now arguments are expected to get underway when the jury returns.

Burke served in the City Council for 54 years, and during most of that historic tenure was considered the most powerful alderman in Chicago.

Burke quickly amassed power and became one of the so-called "Young Turks" who would occasionally challenge legendary Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in the 70s.

However, it was as leader of the "Council Wars" in the 80s, a faction of white aldermen who battled Black Mayor Harold Washington, that brought Burke political fame.

During Burke's long tenure in the City Council, he also had another job as a property tax lawyer and allegedly used his political clout to generate business for his law firm.

In 2019, Burke was charged in a federal grand jury indictment in 2019 with a variety of criminal charges. His trial for those charges began last month.

Following closing arguments, jury deliberations are expected to begin next week.