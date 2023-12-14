Closing arguments conclude in Ed Burke's corruption trial

The corruption trial of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke is progressing toward its conclusion, with the closing arguments wrapping up the second day.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday concluded their extensive closing statements, which extended well beyond the initially estimated six hours. Now, it is the defense's turn to present their arguments.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Joe Duffy, Burke's attorney, began the closing arguments by dismissing the case as "a bunch of noise." He asserted that federal authorities were "desperate" to find something against Burke and urged the jury to apply common sense in their deliberations. Burke is facing 14 charges, including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur, during the closing statements, revisited various aspects of the case, describing what she characterized as a shakedown between Burke and the owners of a Burger King on the city's Southwest Side. In this alleged scheme, Burke is accused of blocking permits to secure tax business for his private law firm.

MacArthur also discussed the "Old Post Office scheme," involving former Alderman Danny Solis, who cooperated with the FBI by wearing a wire. In court, MacArthur reportedly told the jury, "It really is a masterclass in Mr. Burke using and exerting his power."

Despite choosing not to testify in his trial, Burke's voice was prominently heard by jurors through secret recordings played by federal prosecutors as evidence. The defense will now present their case as the trial enters its final phases.