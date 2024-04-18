Collins High School hosts roundtable with local leaders to tackle educational challenges

Collins High School held a roundtable event on Thursday to bring together local leaders and discuss current issues within area schools.

Organizers say this is part of a national tour to highlight the impact of community schools on outcomes for those students. The stop is also promoting the launch of the American Federation of Teachers' "Real Solutions for Kids and Communities" campaign. That effort looks to take steps to strengthen public schools and promising programs within them.

Mayor Brandon Johnson took time to speak to some of the students, asking them questions about their goals for the future and talking about his administration's plans to work on improving public education.

"We should not have to apply to get a free public education. We should not have to stretch the ends just so that we can afford to live in the very neighborhoods that, as Jitu Brown said, we helped build. That's the goal," Johnson said.

Also taking part in the conversation were local aldermen and representatives from the Chicago Teacher's Union.

The mayor says he hopes talking about some of the educational issues facing the city can be a step toward creating solutions.