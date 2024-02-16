Columbia College Chicago president to step down this summer

The president and CEO of Columbia College Chicago announced Thursday he would be stepping down in July.

Dr. Kwang-Wu Kim informed the college's Board of Trustees of his decision on Thursday. He has served as president and CEO since 2013.

"I came to Columbia because of my belief that the world needs creatives and my determination that Columbia could be the leading educational institution dedicated to preparing creatives for real-world success," Kim said in a statement. "Together, we have made tremendous progress towards that goal and in the face of many challenges have proven, over and over again, that when creatives come together, we are a force to be reckoned with."

Kim had been criticized during a six-week faculty strike. The strike was authorized after the college's leaders proposed cutting hundreds of classes. Columbia College Chicago has also seen a drop in enrollment.

"President Kim has been a steady and exemplary leader of Columbia for more than a decade. The Board of Trustees is incredibly grateful for his service to our institution," Board Chair John Holmes said in a statement. "President Kim’s many accomplishments include dramatically improving student outcomes and support services, building the Student Center and setting the stage for the next chapter in our College’s strong history."

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jerry Tarrer will serve as interim president and CEO upon Kim's departure.