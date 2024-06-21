Columbia College Chicago students design app for NASCAR Street Race

Students at Columbia College Chicago are making a significant impact on this summer's NASCAR Street Race, having spent weeks designing components for a fan engagement app that is now coming to life.

The collaboration has provided students with real-life design experience.

Since January, under the guidance of their professor, a group of Columbia students have been dedicated to creating a fun and interactive user experience for race fans. The project began in January. Given 15 weeks, they researched, designed, and launched components for NASCAR's "Tracks App." The students pitched prototypes, troubleshooted, and revised their work, eventually developing games and activities for fans of all ages.

With just two weeks remaining until the street race, the students have crossed the finish line. The app is now officially available for download on smart devices.

On Friday afternoon, two recent graduates who helped lead the project shared their experiences.

"As a capstone class, we were responsible for leading the team and making sure the project ran well," said Alua Amangeldikyzy. "It was such a surreal experience because I think it was definitely a dream of mine seeing people use the work that I did. We were 19 students, and we put so much work into this project."

"So we had an activity book, a trivia game, and a reflex game," said Nancy Dumitru. "Good design may look effortless, but it's extremely intentional, and I think this project is just that."

For those with tickets to the race, a printed activity book will be handed out in the Kids Zone during race weekend. Whether attending or not, you can download the NASCAR Tracks App for free and test your reaction skills or play some NASCAR trivia.