'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say

Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.

The man began to wave at the girl and stated "come here" several times as he tried to get her to follow him, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The girl then ran into her backyard and told her mother what happened. The mother made contact with the suspect who then fled the scene, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black male, standing about 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds, and was around 32 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-6554.