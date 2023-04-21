Commission searching for Chicago's next top cop to prioritize candidates' plans for controlling teen chaos

The commission aiding in Chicago's police superintendent search says it will weigh candidate plans for controlling youth gatherings.

The president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability told the Chicago Tribune that candidates are being questioned on a number of issues facing Chicago, including the chaos seen in the Loop last weekend.

The panel is expected to submit three candidate recommendations next month.

Once sworn in, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will select his nomination or instruct the commission to start the process over.

The nominee would then go before the City Council for final approval.