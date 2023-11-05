Community activists call on Chicago alderman to resign: 'his behavior is inappropriate'

A group of community activists gathered Sunday in front of the office of 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa demanding that he resign.

They say they are angry that Ramirez-Rosa allegedly grabbed Alderwoman Emma Mitts during last week's aborted City Council meeting on Chicago's status as a sanctuary city.

"We're asking him to resign. His behavior is inappropriate, unacceptable," said Pastor Anthony Williams. "We don't feel that he can run our city or even help with the immigrants."

Ramirez-Rosa is Mayor Brandon Johnson's floor leader in the council.

The alderman has not yet responded to questions about his conduct during that meeting.