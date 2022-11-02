Community leaders gather at site of West Side mass shooting: 'Something must change'

West Side faith leaders, professionals and elected officials gathered at the scene of the mass shooting that happened Monday, to say that gun violence does not represent who they are.

They’re calling for support to rebuild their communities and keep them safe.

That drive-by shooting happened Halloween night. People who gathered at California and Polk were there to attend a memorial vigil. An SUV pulled up and fired shots at the crowd, wounding 11 adults and 3 children, ages 3, 11 and 13.

It was a mass casualty scene, involving four hospitals. Dozens of West Siders say the victims’ families and entire communities are impacted.

Cornelius Parks is the pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church, three blocks away from the crime scene. He urged the public to work with police to help prevent more violence.

"This is a travesty. Our heart is broken. Too many kids are being shot. Too many kids are being victimized of our negligence. There's no safety around," Parks said. "We're afraid to even let them walk to school."

Yolanda Fields, of Breakthrough Urban Ministries says the social service agency addresses basic needs on the West Side.

"As faith and community leaders, we lament how mass shootings have impacted three of our youngest community members. As a community we are pressed on every side by troubles," Fields said.

U.S. Representative Danny K. Davis said he was a big supporter of aiding countries that need help, such as Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

Davis added, "Something must change. Something must happen. Something must take place."

Breakthrough Urban Ministries is working with the victims and says ten are from one family.

They were mourning the passing of a loved one. Now their concern is getting better.

No further information was released by law enforcement at this time.