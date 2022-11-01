Lightfoot demands statewide ban on 'weapons of war' following Chicago mass shooting

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban "weapons of war" following a mass shooting in Garfield Park Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children.

Lightfoot posted a statement Tuesday on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a "statewide ban" on the firearms.

"Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals," Lightfoot's tweet said. "We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officials have not yet said what type of gun was used in the shooting.

The drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds, Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference shortly after the shooting.

"It’s over by three seconds," Brown said outside Stroger Hospital, where many of the wounded were taken. "The car’s pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd."

Brown said the shooting was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing, but police do not yet have a motive.

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into a crowd of people who had gathered for a balloon release to honor a woman who died recently of natural causes.

Chicago police and emergency medical responders gather at the scene of a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side near Polk Street and California Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Brown said the three juvenile victims are a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. The others wounded by gunfire Monday night are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.

In addition, police said a woman fleeing from the shooting scene was struck by a vehicle as she crossed traffic.

All the victims were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from critical condition to not life-threatening, police said. A 37-year-old man and 48-year-old man were in critical condition, police said.

The block is in one of the most violent police beats in the city, among 55 that have been targeted with extra resources by police over the last year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

The block of three-flats is so rife with violence that drivers have been seen throwing their cars into reverse down the one-way street after being waved away at gunpoint.

Police investigate the scene where as many as 14 people were reported to have been shot on October 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Three juveniles were among those reported to have been wounded in the drive-by shooting, according to published reports. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"A group of young kids on the east end of the block stand in the street and pull guns out and won’t let you pass," said a person who’s familiar with the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park.

"It’s a terrible block. Just horrible," said the person, who asked not to be identified. "Gunfire is a daily occurrence," the person added. "When the police come, they get yelled at and spit on."

The area where the shooting occurred already receives added resources — like stepped-up police presence and help with jobs, housing and programming — under initiatives aimed at tamping down crime in some of the most violent neighborhoods.

While the city logged 580 murders and more than 3,000 shooting victims through October, Lightfoot and Brown have frequently touted declining numbers in those targeted communities.

East Garfield Park had seen 14 homicides and 80 nonfatal shootings through Oct. 28, according to a Sun-Times analysis of the most recent publicly available city data. That’s down from 29 homicides and 124 nonfatal shootings at the same time last year.

Monday night’s shooting is the worst mass attack in Chicago in less than two years. Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, in Greater Grand Crossing in March of 2021. Fifteen people were also shot in July 2020 outside a funeral home in Gresham.

Detectives are waiting for victims to finish being treated so they can interview them.

"We don’t know enough about this, whether it involved a gang conflict or some personal conflict yet," he said hours after the shooting. "And obviously we’re deploying extra police resources in the area to make sure that we can prevent any retaliation if that’s something that’s real."

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to charges or conviction. Anyone with information was asked to submit a tip to cpdtip.com.

The Sun-Times Media Wire and Associated Press contributed to this report.