Community members to hold meeting after several elderly residents were robbed at gunpoint

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night to address a recent string of armed robberies that are targeting elderly people on the South Side.

There have been at least three reports since late December in the Avalon Park, Calumet Heights and South Deering communities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Neighbors say they are worried that the suspects are following the victims as they run errands.

Police and multiple area aldermen are set to take part in the gathering.

It is being held both virtually and in-person at police headquarters starting at 6 p.m.