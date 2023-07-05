Concealed carry holder shoots armed robber in Chicago

A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded an armed robber who pulled a gun on him and two other men early Wednesday in the West Ridge neighborhood.

About 3:33 a.m., the men were standing near their vehicle in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue when the suspect approached them with a handgun and demanded their property, according to Chicago police.

One of the men, a 26-year-old concealed carry holder, pulled out his own gun and fired at the robber, striking him several times, police said.

The suspect was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Nobody else was reportedly injured in the shooting.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating.