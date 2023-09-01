Concealed carry holder shoots man during physical altercation on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a man during an altercation inside a business Friday on Chicago's West Side.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Blue Island Ave.
Police say a 25-year-old man entered a business where he had been asked to leave several times before. The man again refused to leave the business and a verbal/physical altercation broke out with a 64-year-old man.
The 64-year-old then pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. The 25-year-old was struck in the hand and hospitalized at Mount Sinai in good condition.
One offender is in custody, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.