Concealed carry holder shoots man during physical altercation on Chicago's West Side: police

A concealed carry holder shot a man during an altercation inside a business Friday on Chicago's West Side.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Blue Island Ave.

Police say a 25-year-old man entered a business where he had been asked to leave several times before. The man again refused to leave the business and a verbal/physical altercation broke out with a 64-year-old man.

The 64-year-old then pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. The 25-year-old was struck in the hand and hospitalized at Mount Sinai in good condition.

One offender is in custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.