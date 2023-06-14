Concerns raised over pedestrian and cyclist safety ahead of Chicago NASCAR Street Race.

The Chicago NASCAR Street Race is just over two weeks away.

Platforms and grandstands are already going up, and in just five days, street closures will start to take effect.

But as NASCAR takes over a large footprint in and around Grant Park, some community groups are raising concerns over pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Better Streets Chicago, which works to make the city a safer place for biking and walking, is raising concerns that much of the focus has been around how street closures will impact drivers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Kyle Lucas says he wants to see steps taken to protect those on bikes and on foot amid the race.

On Wednesday, the city's committee on pedestrian and traffic safety met and discussed it with the course’s president, Julie Giese, in attendance.

"We have a street team that is out, door-to-door, working through the traffic plans, a lot of moving parts and pieces," Giese said.

"They're putting out concrete barriers to keep drivers on the course, why can't they put out concrete barriers to create rapid-build solutions for pedestrians and cyclists at those access points to make sure they're separated from car traffic," said Lucas.

The first street closure to take effect will happen on June 19th, on Balbo, between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive.