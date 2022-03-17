Concerns rise in Chicago over emergence of COVID-19 subvariant causing case spike in Europe

Chicago's top doctor said she is closely watching COVID-19 trends in Western Europe where at least a dozen countries are now reporting a spike just days after lifting restrictions.

The spike is being fueled by a sub-variant of the omicron strain, called BA.2 and it's spreading quickly around the world.

China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea all seeing a big surge in cases, resulting in new lock downs.

"What's important is that a lot of these countries, while they are seeing surges in cases, it is not turning into the sort of the severe illness, the hospitalizations because they're highly vaccinated," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner. "My worry is we're not as highly vaccinated as a lot of those other countries."

Just under 68% of Illinois' population is fully-vaccinated.