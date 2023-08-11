Congressman 'Chuy' Garcia speaks out on tragic death of migrant child en route to Chicago

Illinois Congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia is speaking out after the death of a migrant child who was being bused from Texas to Chicago.

Garcia issued a statement Friday night alongside Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro. They said they're both "sadden and horrified, but not surprised" to learn a 3-year-old died while en route to Chicago.

The congressmen say Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "barbaric practices are killing people." They also called on President Joe Biden to intervene.

Garcia and Castro's full statement can be read below:

"Migrant parents make the journey to our country seeking safety and stability for their children. We are saddened and horrified, but not surprised, by the death of a three-year-old child on a state-sponsored bus from Texas to Chicago. For months, Operation Lone Star has trafficked asylum-seekers across the country in squalid conditions. Governor Abbott’s barbaric practices are killing people, and the Biden administration has an obligation to stop them."

The tragedy involving the 3-year-old is the first time the state of Texas has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

In confirming the child's death Friday, Texas authorities did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the 3-year-old died Thursday in Marion County, which is in southern Illinois.

"Every loss of life is a tragedy," the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. "Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention."

The child received treatment from paramedics and later died at a hospital, according to the agency. The bus departed from the Texas border city of Brownsville. State officials said all passengers had their temperature taken and were asked if they had any medical conditions.

Spokespersons for Texas’ emergency management agency did not immediately respond to questions seeking additional details Friday.

Illinois officials said in a statement they were working with health officials, state police and federal authorities "to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation."

Texas has bused more than 30,000 migrants to Democratic-controlled cities across the U.S. since last year as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s sprawling border mission known as Operation Lone Star. Besides Chicago, buses have also been sent to Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles.

Associated Press contributed to this report.