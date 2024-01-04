Congresswoman Ramirez pushes for passage of government funding, $13.5M for projects

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez is spreading the word about her efforts in Washington to bring federal funding back to her constituents.

Her district stretches from the West and Northwest Sides of Chicago out to parts of Elgin and Batavia.

Ramirez's office says because of her, the fiscal year 2024 budget that the appropriations committee passed includes $13.5 million to fund 15 initiatives in the areas she represents.

"These projects will represent community organizational leaders standing behind me, that could expand access to affordable housing, food security, clean water, street and pedestrian safety, and fund multiple other local infrastructure projects," Ramirez said.

The next step for the budget bill is a vote in the full House and Senate.

Ramirez says the only remaining barrier is House Republican leadership's failure to pass a budget on time.