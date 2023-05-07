Construction equipment stolen from several business on NW Side, Chicago police warn

Chicago police issued a community alert warning businesses on the Northwest Side of recent thefts, especially those undergoing construction.

Two men driving a maroon Chevy pick-up truck have stolen construction equipment, vehicles, trailers and tools from at least seven businesses.

The offenders gain access to secured private lots by cutting the lock or the surrounding fencing, or that of adjacent properties.

Once inside, the offenders take the equipment, sometimes loading onto a trailer attached to the Chevy.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 3200 block of W Addison St on April 5 at 3:30 a.m.

In the 3000 block of N Tripp Ave on April 6 at 12:00 p.m.

In the 4800 block of W Fullerton Ave on April 7 at 12:00 p.m.

In the 4100 block of W Parker Ave on April 7 at 3:00 p.m.

In the 4400 block of W Belmont Ave on April 12 at 5:30 a.m.

In the 1600 block of N Western Ave on April 14 at 4:00 p.m.

In the 2700 block of N Central Ave on April 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Police say one of the men is white and the other is Black. No further details are available at this time.

If anyone has information about these incidents they can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.