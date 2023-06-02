Construction on Woodlawn community center to start next month

Woodlawn is one step closer to a community center.

Project H.O.OD. already broke ground, but now says construction will start next month.

The non-profit run by Pastor Corey Brooks says they are down to a final meeting with the city of Chicago this month to complete the zoning process for parking.

If that goes well, construction will commence. The new building would be home to vocational training, a gym, a swimming pool, a theater and much more.