Construction worker pinned under forklift at Museum of Science and Industry: police

A construction worker was critically injured Monday after being pinned under a forklift at the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park.

The worker, a 51-year-old man, was bumped by the forklift about 10:30 p.m. and fell into a 6-foot hole at the museum, 5700 S. Cornell Dr., Chicago police and fire officials said. The forklift then fell in on top of him, pinning him in the hole for about 45 minutes as fire crews worked with a variety of special equipment to get him out.

Chicago fire officials work to remove the forklift that injured a 51-year-old man Sept. 30, 2019 from a hole at the Museum of Science and Industry | Chicago Fire Department

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Museum officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.