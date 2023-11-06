Consumer tips for safe holiday shopping in Chicago

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) has released a set of tips to help shoppers avoid scams and make informed purchases.

Opt for Credit Cards: When making your holiday purchases, it's generally safer to use a credit card rather than cash or digital payment apps like Square. Credit cards offer added protection and potential recourse in case of fraudulent charges. Know the Return and Refund Policy: Before making a purchase, be sure to understand the store's return and refund policy. This can help you navigate any potential issues with gifts that need to be returned or exchanged. Beware of False Advertising: Watch out for retailers that advertise items they don't have in stock. It's essential to confirm that the items you plan to buy are available before making a purchase. Avoid Clicking on Suspicious Links: Be cautious when you receive unsolicited texts, emails, or social media messages with shopping links. Don't tap or click on these links, as they may lead to phishing scams or malicious websites.

Ken Meyer, Commissioner of the BACP, advises consumers to be proactive by visiting their favorite store's website directly to make a purchase rather than relying on potentially risky links.

If shoppers encounter problems or suspect fraudulent activities, they can file a complaint by calling 3-1-1.