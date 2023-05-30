Convicted felon arrested during traffic stop in Chicago suburb for having loaded handgun

article

A Chicago man was arrested during a traffic stop last week for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun.

Hurtado Garcia, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license.

At about 1:20 a.m. on May 18, a Niles police officer attempted to stop a 2013 Infiniti sedan for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation in the 7200 block of Dempster Street, police said.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled eastbound on Dempster Street at a high rate of speed.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

An incident report was then generated and sent to the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau for follow-up.

On Friday at about 12:30 a.m., NPD Special Operations investigators, who were following up on this incident, conducted a traffic stop on the offending vehicle in the 800 block of Seward Street in Evanston.

The investigators observed a firearm with an extended magazine in plain view in the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Hurtado Garcia, was detained, and the firearm was recovered, police said.

According to police, the firearm was found to be a Beretta 9 mm handgun loaded with about 30 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was transported to bond court Friday and was issued a $10,000 bond by a judge.