Cook County puts $25 million toward healing gun violence survivors

The Brief Cook County is investing $25 million in grant funding for gun violence prevention and recovery. The funding will support programs offering therapy, outreach, and services for children and families. County officials say the programs have already reduced violence by up to 45 percent in some areas.



Twenty-five million dollars in grants will help children who have survived gun violence, families who have been traumatized, and the people on the street working to prevent gun violence.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined social service agencies and staff at La Rabida Hospital, where children are treated.

The grant money helps sustain and expand programs that help those who are at risk and survivors of gun violence.

What they're saying:

Children who witness a shooting might suffer years of nightmares or other trauma without the mental health therapy offered at the hospital for free.

"We’re working to ensure vulnerable residents can access the services and support they need. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it helps build safe communities we all want to see," Preckwinkle said.

Theresa Valach, clinical director at La Rabida, emphasized the lasting effects gun violence can have on young people.

"Gun violence is particularly impactful for children and youth, given their physiological, psychological, and psychosocial development. Children and youth are especially vulnerable to post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic grief, anxiety, depression, and externalizing behaviors," she said.

Dig deeper:

2021 was the most violent year in Cook County's recent history. The programs being funded have helped reduce violence by up to 45 percent.

Cook County is on its way to healing, too.