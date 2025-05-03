Suspects in Cook County armored car robbery at large, FBI says

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A group of three suspects robbed an armored car at gunpoint in south suburban Blue Island on Friday afternoon. (FBI)

A group of three suspects robbed an armored car at gunpoint in south suburban Cook County on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The robbery took place around 4:25 p.m. at 11960 Western Avenue, in Blue Island according to the FBI.

The suspects were described as three Black males in their late teens to mid-20s. They wore dark-colored sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts, black facial coverings and light gray gloves. They also had handguns.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled in car. As of Saturday, they were still at large, the FBI said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what was taken from the armored truck.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 312-421-6700 or email tips.fbi.gov.