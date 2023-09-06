Cook County man faces charges for sexual assault, robbery

article

Charges have been filed against a man from Calumet City after he robbed and sexually assaulted several women while armed this summer on the South Side.

Chicago police say Justin Deloney, 36, was arrested on Sunday in connection to at least five different incidents on the South Side.

Deloney robbed three women between in June and July. The incidents occurred at the following locations:

A 44-year-old woman was robbed in the 2300 of East 79th Street in Gresham on June 2.

A 58-year-old woman was robbed in 400 block of West 113 Street in Roseland on July 9.

A 45-year-old woman was robbed in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fernwood on July 18.

He was also charged with sexually assaulting a 47-year-old woman on June 25 in the 12300 block of South Emerald.

On July 10, Deloney allegedly sexually assaulted a 34-year-old in the 9300 block of South Lyon Avenue.

Police say in two of the robberies, Deloney indicated he was armed. During both sexual assaults, he was reportedly armed.

Deloney is facing five felonies. He was scheduled to appear in bond court today.