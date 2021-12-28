Cook County Chief Judge mandates COVID-19 vaccine for judges, court employees

All judges and employees who work for the Circuit Court of Cook County will be required to receive either the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Jan. 17.

The vaccine mandate comes as the country continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Public health experts have determined that unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract and transmit the virus and to experience more serious symptoms of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated," said Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans. "This step is being taken to ensure the safest possible workplace for our employees, and to protect employees of our justice partners, court services patrons, residents of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, and the general public."

All 2,600 employees will be required to receive the vaccine except for those who receive accommodations for medical conditions or religious beliefs.

The full policy will be distributed to employees, judges and unions that represent the employees by the end of the week.

Unvaccinated employees must comply with the mandate within 21 days, which means they must receive the first shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer or Moderna must be received as soon as practicable after receiving the first dose.

Anyone who is requesting an exemption must submit a medical or religious accommodation request form from Human Resources by Jan. 17, 2022.