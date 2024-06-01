Cook County dispensary owner charged • Jennifer Lopez cancels Chicago-area show • Michelle Obama's mother dies

Live News on Fox 32

Owner of unlicensed Cook County dispensary charged after allegedly brandishing gun in store

SATURDAY NEWS FLASH — The owner of an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in northwest suburban Des Plaines is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly racked a weapon inside the business while customers were present.

Daniel J. Nardo, 33, of Des Plaines, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with the incident on Thursday, according to a statement from police.

About 1:41 p.m., officers were sent to UP Cannabis Dispensary, located at 1173 South Elmhurst Road, after a 22-year-old woman reported that Nardo, the owner and sole employee, was inside the business ingesting helium and racked what appeared to be a shotgun, the statement said.

Officers met the woman at a different location, where she told police her and a 20-year-old male friend went to the unlicensed dispensary to purchase cannabis. Once inside, the woman said they saw Nardo ingesting what they thought to be helium or nitrous oxide.

Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me... Live' Tour, including Chicago-area show

Jennifer Lopez will no longer be visiting the Chicago area this summer after canceling her "This Is Me… Live" tour.

She announced the cancelation in a statement on her website Friday, saying she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…," Lopez said in a statement.

Lopez was slated to perform in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena on Friday, July 26. She hasn't toured in five years and was expected to sing songs from her new album, "This Is Me…Now," along with some of her other well-known hits.

Chicago man shoots woman he knows in face after thinking someone was breaking into home: police

A man shot a woman he knew in the face after he thought someone was breaking into his home in Park Manor late Thursday.

At about 11:58 p.m., a 59-year-old man was in his residence in the 6700 block of South Prairie when he believed someone was trying to break into his home.

The man fired one shot when his door opened and struck a 54-year-old woman, who he knew, in the right side of the face.

Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama's mother, passes away at 86

Marian Robinson – a Chicago native and former mother to First Lady Michelle Obama – has died.

Robinson was born in Chicago in 1937 and lived on the South Side her entire life until moving to Washington, D.C. in 2009 to help take care of her granddaughters after the election of President Barack Obama.

She was married to fellow South Sider Fraser Robinson until he died in 1991. Robinson was 86-years-old, and family members say she passed away peacefully Friday morning.

In a public statement today, Obama shared that she was heartbroken and called Robinson "her rock." Obama’s statement went into detail about Robinson’s life in Chicago.

Trending News

As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial, making him a convicted felon, which now may affect his ability to travel.

Countries globally have strict entry requirements to protect residents and maintain national security.

Citing the World Population Review, Newsweek reported that G7 nations Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan have policies restricting entry to people with felony convictions.

Israel and China also enforced similar bans, and these rules can result in the denial of visas or entry permits to convicted felons, possibly impacting the Republican presidential frontrunner’s ability to travel internationally, according to Newsweek.