Cook County doc provides safety tips for residents who are still digging out from snow storm

The snow storm may be over, but the clean-up continues around the Chicago area.

Patrick Michel was shoveling in Lakeview Thursday afternoon, where he said it was his second go at the snow.

"This is when you start to realize that you’re really out of shape. Pace yourself. Just don’t try to do it all at once," said Michel.

Down the street, Matt Kramer was clearing his car off for the first time in weeks.

"I was actually out of town a couple of weeks, so I’m un-burying my car," said Kramer as he used a shovel and ice scraper to dig out his vehicle.

Several cars remain frozen to their parking spots, and driving can be dicey on snow-covered side streets.

This was the kind of snow where doctors say they see people getting hurt while shoveling, from cold exposure to muscle strains, and all the way to the big one; heart attacks.

"It's a combination of the cold it raises your blood pressure raises your heart rate, and that lifting activity really creates incredible stress on the heart," said Dr. Mark Loafman, Cook County Health, Chair of Family Medicine.

Dr. Loafman calls that the perfect storm.

He advises you to take breaks, use a smaller shovel, so you take lighter scoops.

Don't eat a big meal before or after shoveling. Don't drink and shovel.

And of course — watch for the warning signs.

"Chest pain or discomfort, nausea, lightheadedness, tingling in the arms, those sorts of symptoms are early warning signs, get help right away," said Dr. Loafman.

Loafman says shoveling is the cardiac stress test that some people will fail.

"Probably doing some exercise instead of just shoveling is a good idea. Definitely can be a work-out if you don’t work out a lot," said Matt Kramer as he neared freeing his car from the snow.

Maybe we shouldn't wait until the next big snow, to raise our heart rate with some exercise.