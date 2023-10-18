$5 million in grants to help Cook County domestic violence victims

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Wednesday nearly $5 million in grants to help out victims of domestic violence.

The grants were awarded to local nonprofits as part of the Cook County Domestic Violence Intervention and Support Services Initiative.

Preckwinkle said the grants will change lives.

"We cannot let these patterns continue," Preckwinkle said. "This Domestic Violence Awareness Month we are making an important investment to disrupt this trend. We're investing in programs and services that provide critical support to survivors and their families."

Preckwinkle said nationally, domestic violence incidents have increased by 8 percent since the pandemic lockdowns. There was also a 64-percent increase in shootings involving domestic violence.