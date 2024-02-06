Cook County duo charged in Archer Heights armed robbery: Chicago police

article

A man and woman are facing charges for an armed robbery in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police say Joseph Tadla, 24, and Araceli Granda Brito, 21, were arrested on Monday in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road.

Tadla and Brito, both from Worth, were identified as the offenders who robbed a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint on Feb. 1 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

The victim was in the 5300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when they approached her.

Both of the offenders were charged with a felony count of robbery armed with a firearm. Talda was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor and citation.

Brito was charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Their detention hearings were scheduled for Tuesday.

No additional information is available at this time