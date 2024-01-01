Cook County couple who won 2024's first marriage license to wed on Tuesday

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonso Arroya, the first couple in Cook County to secure a marriage license for 2024, will be tying the knot on Tuesday after winning the distinction in a drawing.

The County Clerk's office is set to host the ceremony.

In addition to the honor, the couple will receive gifts from several Chicago-area businesses.

A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails from Whittingham Meats.

A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant.

A gift card from Eli's Cheesecake.

A wedding dance lesson from Duet Dance Studio.

A cooking lesson from The Chopping Block.

Wedding flower arrangements from LaSalle Flower Group.

Tickets to a comedy show from the Laugh Factory Chicago.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Jan. 2, which is the first official business day in Cook County in 2024.