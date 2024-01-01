Expand / Collapse search

Cook County couple who won 2024's first marriage license to wed on Tuesday

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonso Arroya will tie the knot on Tuesday after winning the distinction in a drawing.

CHICAGO - Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonso Arroya, the first couple in Cook County to secure a marriage license for 2024, will be tying the knot on Tuesday after winning the distinction in a drawing.

The County Clerk's office is set to host the ceremony.

In addition to the honor, the couple will receive gifts from several Chicago-area businesses.

  • A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails from Whittingham Meats.
  • A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant.
  • A gift card from Eli's Cheesecake.
  • A wedding dance lesson from Duet Dance Studio.
  • A cooking lesson from The Chopping Block.
  • Wedding flower arrangements from LaSalle Flower Group.
  • Tickets to a comedy show from the Laugh Factory Chicago.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Jan. 2, which is the first official business day in Cook County in 2024.