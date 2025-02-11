Cook County gas station sells jackpot-winning $10.4 million lottery ticket

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won a $10.4 million jackpot after purchasing a ticket at a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines. The gas station, which recently changed ownership, will receive a one percent selling bonus for the winning ticket. Illinois Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize and are encouraged to sign and store their ticket safely.



A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $10.4 million was sold in northwest suburban Cook County last weekend, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

What we know:

The Lotto ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station, located at 9669 Golf Road in Des Plaines, officials said. The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's Lotto drawing to claim the $10.4 million prize. The winning numbers were: 6-9-18-31-39-49.

"We only bought this store a month ago, and already we have a big jackpot winner!" said Jinu John, co-owner of the Mobil gas station. "I don’t know who won - but it’s certainly one lucky guy or girl."

Sijo George (left) and Johnson Thomas (right), co-owners of a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines, take a celebratory photo with employee Sam Barkho after selling a winning $10.4 million Lotto ticket. (Illinois Lottery)

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, lottery officials said.

"Since we only recently took over this location, we are eager to get to know our customers and hope to start seeing some regular faces," added John. "Our employees are all excited about this win, and of course we hope we’ll find out who the lucky winner is."

What we don't know:

Lottery officials have not identified the lucky winner or whether they've come forward yet to claim the $10.4 million prize.

What's next:

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to collect their prize.

Lottery officials encouraged whoever purchased the winning ticket to write their name on the back and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to come forward and collect it.

What you can do:

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two more drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. These are extra opportunities for players to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

More than 805,000 winning Lotto tickets have been sold in 2025 so far, amounting to more than $13 million in total prizes, officials said.

Illinois Lottery officials remind players to set a limit on the amount of money that they spend. Don’t spend more than you can afford to lose. To learn more, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.